Calls for CSA board to be disbanded are 'nonsense', says EC cricket boss

The embattled Cricket SA (CSA) board is “doing a good job and is going nowhere” — and calls for it to be dissolved are “nonsense”.

This was the emphatic statement made by Eastern Province Cricket president Donovan May on Wednesday, as the CSA board appeared to enjoy majority support from the powerful members’ council.

May, who sits on the board as a non-independent director, emphasised that the 14-member council has thrown its weight behind the Chris Nenzani-led board.

“I am in full support of the board. I find nothing wrong with the board at all and I actually think that they have been doing a good job,” May told TimesLIVE.

“The board is united and the members’ council has given us the green light, as you heard the president say at our AGM at the weekend. It is the media which is driving this thing [calls for the removal of the board]. It is the media that is crucifying us.”

May said the majority of provinces expressed their support for the board during the AGM at the weekend.