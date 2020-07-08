As the most senior black African professional coach in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) setup‚ the Black Lives Matter movement counts for reappointed Proteas women’s coach Hilton Moreeng.

It wouldn’t have made sense for CSA’s director of cricket Graeme Smith not to re-hire‚ especially with the turnover of the women’s national team and the success they’ve enjoyed at international level.

In two of their past three International Cricket Council (ICC) engagements‚ they were semifinalists in the 2017 World Cup in England and in this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

They’ve also booked their place for next year’s World Cup in New Zealand.

While Moreeng‚ who’s been rewarded with a three-year contract‚ has always had a talented team at his disposal‚ he’s personally overlooked the development of the women’s team and its transformation from makeweights to genuine title contenders.