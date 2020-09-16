Ex-Cricket SA convenor of selectors Linda Zondi after snub: 'It’s unfair. It’s really unfair'

Former Cricket South Africa convenor of selectors Linda Zondi says he was treated unfairly after he was excluded from the shortlist for the position.

Zondi, who joined the selection group in 2013 when he graduated from the Under-19 setup, wasn’t part of the group of candidates that was interviewed for the post he occupied from 2015 until last year.

While he was in limbo after last year’s disastrous Cricket World Cup in England, he re-joined the national team on a short term contract until the end of the 2019/20 summer.

His position was re-advertised in April and last week, former selector Hussein Manack, South Africa Under-19 convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang and Patrick Moroney were interviewed.

“I was told that I received the lowest score in the November interviews and that was used as justification that I don’t qualify this time round.

"I did apply, but wasn’t shortlisted based on the interview I had last year. Graeme Smith (director of cricket) told me he wasn’t involved in the HR processes, but his answers seemed to point out otherwise,” Zondi said.