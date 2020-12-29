Stand-in Proteas captain Quinton de Kock has praised emerging fast bowler Lutho Sipamla and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for their impressive performances during the innings and 45-run Boxing Day Test victory over Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park.

Sipamla‚ who was on debut‚ finished his two innings as the leading wicket-taker with six scalps to his name, while Mulder‚ who was playing his second match‚ returned with five of wickets of his own and made a contribution of 36 runs.

De Kock said 22-year-old year Sipamla showed character as he recovered from a disappointing day one when he finished with figures of 1/68 to bounce back and stamp his authority on the match that was won comprehensively.

“I think for Lutho it was just Test match debut nerves‚ that’s what it all came down to‚” said De Kock.

“But when we spoke to him he came back very nicely and the way he bowled is the way he has been bowling in the nets. That’s what we knew what he could do. It was a great comeback from him and it was great character shown by him.

“We had to think about it as the opening bowler on his debut Test match‚ obviously there was a bit of nerves but once he came back it was great to see his fight.”