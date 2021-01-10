Cricket

Cricket Australia board apologises after India players complain of racist abuse

10 January 2021 - 12:42 By Reuters
A group of fans in the socially-distanced crowd of 7,225 were removed from their seats by police just before tea after bowler Mohammed Siraj complained to the umpire.
A group of fans in the socially-distanced crowd of 7,225 were removed from their seats by police just before tea after bowler Mohammed Siraj complained to the umpire.
Image: BCCI/Twitter

Cricket Australia apologised to the India team on Sunday and launched a probe into allegations visiting players were subjected to racial abuse by part of the crowd during the third test at Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Indian team lodged an official complaint after play on Saturday after bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj complained of hearing racist slurs while fielding near the boundary rope.

On Sunday, Siraj approached the umpire pointing towards the stands and the action was paused as police ejected six fans from the ground.

Cricket Australia launched a parallel investigation with New South Wales Police, promising to take the "strongest measures" against anyone found guilty of vilification.

"It is most regrettable that an otherwise excellent test match contested in tremendous spirit by two friendly rivals has been tarnished by the actions of a small number of spectators over the past two days," Head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll said in a statement.

"As hosts, we once again apologise to the Indian team."

Venues New South Wales, which operates the stadium, said CCTV footage was being reviewed to assist the investigation and any fans identified as engaging in racial abuse would be banned from the Sydney Cricket Ground and other major stadiums in Sydney.

Australia coach Justin Langer joined the condemnation.

"It's upsetting and it's disappointing," he said. "It's one of my greatest pet hates in life that people think they can come to a sporting event and abuse or say whatever they like.

"I hated it as a player and I hate it as a coach. It's really sad to see it happen in Australia."

India's Ravichandran Ashwin said the team had been insulted by Sydney spectators in the past but the racial abuse had crossed a line during the ongoing match, which is being played in front of a reduced crowd of less than 10,000.

"It is definitely not acceptable in this day and age. This must definitely be dealt with iron-fist and we must make sure it doesn't happen again," the bowler said.

The International Cricket Council said the Indian team had informed match referee David Boon of the alleged racial abuse on Saturday and the governing body was "incredibly disappointed" with the incidents.

Under the International Cricket Council's anti-discrimination policy, it falls to Cricket Australia to investigate the incident and submit a report to the Dubai-headquartered body within two weeks.

"We will provide Cricket Australia and the relevant authorities with our full support in any ensuing investigation as we will not tolerate any racism in our sport," International Cricket Council Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.

A man was banned from attending cricket matches in New Zealand for two years after being found guilty of abusing England fast bowler Jofra Archer during a 2019 tour. 

MORE:

Abbott: CSA's new playing structure ‘can only strengthen our cricket’

Cricket SA’s (CSA) new domestic playing structure is long overdue and can only help take the game in the country to new heights‚ Titans seamer Kyle ...
Sport
1 day ago

Kolpak at Hampshire gave Abbott knowledge to impart to ‘keep SA cricket strong’

Ex-Proteas quick Kyle Abbott‚ who joined the Titans this week for the remainder of the season‚ has revealed he struggled to motivate himself to train ...
Sport
1 day ago

India fight rearguard as Australia sniff Sydney victory

India were 98 for two in their desperate rearguard action at the close of play on the fourth day of the third test on Sunday, still 308 runs behind ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Dolphins duo called into Proteas squad to tour Pakistan

The Dolphins bowling duo of Daryn Dupavillon and Ottneil Baartman have been included in the Proteas Test squad for the two-match series in Pakistan ...
Sport
1 day ago

Dolphins dominate Titans in Momentum One Day Cup opener in Potch

The Dolphins beat the Titans by 76 runs during their Pool A Momentum One Day encounter that was played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Saturday.
Sport
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Why Brighton recalled Percy Tau – scouting report gives glowing review Soccer
  2. ‘Relax‚ it’s just soccer': Fans react as Sundowns congratulate Chiefs on group ... Soccer
  3. 'The Lion of Judah has arrived!' - Fans excited at Percy Tau's recall to the ... Soccer
  4. Brighton recall Percy Tau to English Premier League from loan at Anderlecht Soccer
  5. Chiefs‚ Sundowns avoid Mosimane’s Al Ahly in Champions League group stage Soccer

Latest Videos

Woman shot dead as Trump supporters storm US Capitol
‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
X