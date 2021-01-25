LISTEN | CSA's Zak Yacoob verbally attacks journo when asked about suspended acting CEO Govender

Suspended Cricket South Africa (CSA) acting CEO Kugandrie Govender alleges she was verbally harassed by Justice Zak Yacoob, the embattled organisation’s interim board chairperson.

A disciplinary hearing against Govender is set for January 28 after her suspension last month on three counts of alleged misconduct.

In two letters of grievance, seen by TimesLIVE, that she wrote on December 2 and 3 last year to the CSA members’ council, Govender claims she was treated unfairly by Yacoob, who is a retired judge of the Constitutional Court.

This allegedly included an impromptu vote of no confidence in her as acting CEO. When the vote was not resolved, Yacoob allegedly offered her R5,000 of his own money to seek legal counsel.

On Wednesday, Yacoob reacted angrily in a telephone discussion with TimesLIVE. He said: “You are a dishonest, irresponsible idiot. You are a rogue and dirty journalist. I prefer not to answer your questions and to air my views when the enquiry comes up [on January 28].”

He added: “In any case, isn’t that sub judice? Isn’t that going to be an issue that is going to come up in her proceedings? Where do you get that bullshit from? Where do you get your idiotic notions from? ... I do not respect you and I think I will not respond to your idiocy. You may print that in your newspaper if you so wish.”