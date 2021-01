LISTEN | CSA's Zak Yacoob verbally attacks journo when asked about suspended acting CEO Govender

However, the meeting moved on without the vote being concluded, and “I declined the chair’s personal contribution of R5,000 towards legal fees for me to engage a lawyer to advise me ... I was clear that the former CSA board had appointed me and I would step down on the order of the interim board and return to my chief commercial officer position, if so instructed.”

‘Do your own dirty work’

On Wednesday this week, Yacoob declined to answer any questions until Govender’s letters of grievance were shared with him.

“Why do I owe you an explanation?” he asked. “Who the hell are you? Will you print my remarks that I said that, in my view, you are an irresponsible journalist and I do not owe you any explanation?

“Will you please ask the person [Govender] who wrote those letters why they were offered that money? You go and do your own dirty work.

“You just pick up things. You pick a letter here and letter there and you snoop around all over the place. This is not my idea of a responsible journalist. You may think that you are highly responsible because your morality may be dented somewhat, but that is your problem.

“You are the only journalist whom I have trouble with at the moment. I have never seen such dishonesty and implied nonsense in my life before. Firstly, why do you even believe that she [Govender] is talking the truth?

“What does she say I offered the R5,000 for? To hell with you. You have no right to ask me those questions in that idiotic fashion. You media people must not think you are bloody clever.

“All people who are fired, or who are suspended, make all kinds of allegations. So you go and check why I offered her the R5,000 and you check what the story is.”

Interim board members’ response

Interim board members Odendaal and Mampuru both said they could not answer questions when asked to corroborate the contents of Govender’s grievance letters.

“The questions that you ask relate to an ongoing disciplinary process between CSA and Ms Govender,” said Mampuru in an e-mailed response. “The matter will be ventilated at the right time, and at the right forum. All other media enquiries that you have can be directed to Ms Judith February copied herein.”

Odendaal also responded via e-mail with the same statement.

Interim board member Vonya did not respond.

Govender confirmed last week that she had written the two grievance letters but would not comment, other than to say that she believed she would be acquitted of the charges against her.