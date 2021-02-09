Cricket

Proteas coach Mark Boucher bemoans mental frailties after Pakistan series loss

09 February 2021 - 10:11 By Reuters
Proteas head coach Mark Boucher said the batting and fielding was not up to scratch but praised the bowling unit.
LOOKING AHEAD Proteas head coach Mark Boucher said the batting and fielding was not up to scratch but praised the bowling unit.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

South Africa coach Mark Boucher blamed mental fragility and an inability to drive home their advantage in key moments of the second test for the side's series loss to Pakistan that centred around now all too familiar batting collapses.

The Proteas were defeated by 95 runs in Rawalpindi on Monday to lose the two-match series 2-0.

Chasing a daunting 370 for victory, they were well-placed just after lunch on the fifth day on 241 for three with two set batsmen, but lost their last seven wickets for the addition of only 33 runs.

"The way we played in big moments really cost us," Boucher told reporters.

"Our match awareness of when to tighten the screws was lacking. That is the reason why we lost the game.

"We didn't bat well, didn't field well but our bowling stood out. We created opportunities (in the field), we just didn't take them. That cost us, in this game alone, about 150 runs."

Boucher feels there was a hangover from heavy series defeats in India and Sri Lanka in recent years that created anxiety within the team when cool heads were needed.

"I think it's more mental. There's lots of scars from past tours to the sub-continent.

"Some guys who have had technical issues in the past, like Aiden Markram, spent time at the crease and was able to fight his way through it. It's more mental than anything else.

"It's stupid ways to get out in really important moments of the game."

South Africa have no test series for the foreseeable future after Australia pulled out of a planned tour of the country in March-April citing fears over the Covid-19 pandemic, despite Cricket South Africa agreeing to all their safety demands.

"It will be good to get some four-day games in the domestic competition and get everyone playing," Boucher said, looking for a silver lining.

"That's where the guys get some good confidence and match awareness gets highlighted."

MORE:

Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as Pakistan sweep test series against South Africa

Seamer Hasan Ali took a career-best 10 wickets in the match as Pakistan blitzed South Africa with the new ball on Monday to complete a 95-run victory ...
Sport
1 day ago

England sense victory after James Anderson puts India on the ropes

England need four wickets to win the opening test in Chennai after James Anderson's reverse-swing mastery rattled India at the MA Chidambaram Stadium ...
Sport
4 hours ago

‘A brother of serious note’: Remembering Windies and EP quick Ezra Moseley

The Barbadian fast bowler was a popular and highly respected cricketer around the world
Sport
1 day ago

Mohammad Rizwan smashes maiden ton as Pakistan set big victory target for South Africa

Mohammad Rizwan scored a first test century as Pakistan set South Africa a daunting target of 370 to win the second and final test in Rawalpindi, but ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tale of two captains: Babar full of praise, De Kock rues his team’s lack of BMT

Hasan Ali takes 10 wickets as Pakistan sweep Test series 2-0 in Rawalpindi
Sport
17 hours ago

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy declines to commit on Siphiwe Tshabalala’s future at AmaZulu Soccer
  2. AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy on the support of his boss Sandile Zungu Soccer
  3. Hunt impressed as Kaizer Chiefs promote another player from the youth system Soccer
  4. Sundowns' fallen star Motjeka Madisha laid to rest in Ga-Madisha‚ Limpopo Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly denied place in Fifa Club World Cup final by Bayern ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters
Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
X