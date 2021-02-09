Proteas T20 stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen reveals severity of his battle against Covid-19

Klaasen was one of three players in the Proteas camp who returned positive coronavirus tests in December during the limited-overs tour against England.

The hard-hitting wicket-keeper batsman said he is feeling healthy as he prepares to lead the Proteas in the absence of rested regular skipper Quinton de Kock.

“It’s been a different season for me. I think I have played four games so far, which has been very frustrating,” said Klaasen.

The three-match series will be played from February 11 to 14.

“I have finally recovered. It’s been a tough two months since I tested positive on December 3.

“I’ve been working hard, but it is difficult to tell. We will probably see after these three games how the form is, but I’m hitting the ball very nicely and have been working hard at the Titans over the few weeks to get rhythm and stuff.

“Obviously the conditions here are different but I am hitting the ball very nicely so I’m looking forward to having a good series.”

Cricket South Africa (CSA) team management last month named Klaasen captain of the Proteas Twenty20 18-man squad packed with several inexperienced and new faces.

Okuhle Cele, Ryan Rickleton, Nandre Burger and Jacques Snyman were rewarded with maiden national team call-ups after impressive performances.

Glenton Stuurman, who was released midway through the Tests against Sri Lanka, also made a return to the side.