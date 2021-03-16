Protea women must thump India 4-1 to make a cricket statement to the world

Momentum Proteas stand-in captain Laura Wolvaardt says fans‚ corporates and world cricket in general need to start taking notice of the senior South African women’s team if they have not already.

Kgosimang Moreeng’s team is starting to have a menacing look about them after a dominant Momentum Proteas side toyed with India and enjoy an impregnable lead going into the fifth and final ODI against the Indians on Wednesday.

Lara Goodall’s career-best half century helped the team complete their highest successful ODI chase as they beat India by seven wickets to surge into an unassailable 3-1 lead at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

“I’m obviously super happy. I think winning a series over here in India is absolutely incredible‚” said 21-year-old Wolvaardt‚ who plays for Western Province and was born in Milnerton in Cape Town.

She said the mood in the camp has been really good and that the team is pumped up to wrap up the series with a 4-1 scoreline.