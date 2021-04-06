CSA said another key mandate from the interim board is for Ntsebeza to investigate how women can be brought into mainstream cricket at all levels as soon as possible.

Ntsebeza was also tasked with finding ways how CSA can work with different levels of government‚ the NGOs and private sector to create future access for young people from communities historically excluded from opportunity.

The CSA said Ntsebeza will kick-start his tenure with a planned meeting with a group of more than 40 former players who last year made their statement during the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests in sport.

Makhaya Ntini‚ Geoffrey Toyana‚ Monde Zondeki‚ Lance Klusener‚ Gary Kirsten‚ Marcia Letsoalo‚ Shandre Fritz‚ Nolubabalo Ndzundzu and Dinesha Devnarain were announced as ambassadors for the project in August last year.

CSA interim board chairperson Dr Stavros Nicolaou lauded the commencement of the project and said it would assist those who were deprived of opportunities due to discrimination.

“This is not only significant for cricket‚ but for the entire nation‚” said Nicolaou.

“Advocate Ntsebeza is an outstanding South African and we trust this will be a national project which helps those who have been hurt due to discrimination feel they have been heard in cricket.

“What this means to all of us‚ to those affected‚ is that CSA is heading in the right direction.

“It is not enough just to talk. Action is required‚ and I think this is a step in that direction.”

Rihan Richards‚ acting president of the member’s council‚ said he was glad the details of the process announced in August last year had been finalised.

CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki said Ntsebeza’s responsibilities and programme of action have been worked out in discussions with the ombudsperson.

“This will allow the SJN process launched by CSA in August last year to take off in earnest‚” said Moseki.

Ntsebeza was quoted in the CSA statement saying he is committed to a new path anchored on transformation and the SJN project.

“We owe it to the former players‚ coaches and administrators and the general public to act decisively.

“We need to ensure the ills that may have been inflicted on them are not extended to the next generation.

“My first task is to engage with the former players‚ coaches and administrators who last year provided heart-rending revelations about their personal experiences of racial discrimination in cricket since unity.

“They have done the game a service by speaking out the way they did.

“This is no time for PR messaging. We have to be accountable and implement realistic and sustainable measures‚” said Ntsebeza.

CSA said Ntsebeza will be made available to the media and details will be announced later this week.