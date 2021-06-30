Cricket South Africa (CSA) has paid tribute to the late former men’s national team logistics and team manager Goolam Rajah.

Rajah died this week aged 74, having been hospitalised with Covid-19.

CSA acting CEO Pholetsi Moseki said Rajah’s passing was a sad day for South African cricket.

“Goolam was a very special human being who has touched so many lives in a positive way in the 30 years we have enjoyed being a democratic cricket organisation‚” Moseki said.

“We all have our special memories of him, which we will treasure. He was truly a man who gave a great deal to the game of cricket and to everybody involved in it.

“I extend our deepest condolences to his wife‚ Shaheda‚ popularly known to us all as Poppy‚ his children‚ Mohammed Faeez and Zuraida‚ his extended family‚ his friends and colleagues, both in the game of cricket and in the wider society.”

“Goolie”‚ as he was affectionately known in the cricket fraternity‚ worked for CSA for close to two decades and in that time saw 107 players represent the Proteas in more than 600 matches.

Rajah served on the inaugural Gauteng Cricket Board and was also a senior provincial selector and co-opted on to the Transvaal Cricket Board executive at the time of the unity negotiations.

CSA board chairperson Lawson Naidoo said no team could have success without a good administration behind them.

“During his tenure the Proteas enjoyed significant success‚ winning the ICC knockout trophy (the precursor to the Champions Trophy) and the Commonwealth Games Gold Medal in 1998‚ achieving their best World Cup result with a tied semifinal against Australia in 1999‚ winning a Test series in England in 2008 and a first-ever Test series win in Australia later the same year‚” Naidoo said.

“These achievements speak for themselves. He was a humble man and true servant of the game.”

CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith paid tribute to Rajah on behalf of the players.

“Goolam was a true father figure who looked after the players like his own. He took care of everything with such detail that the players were able to focus totally on the cricket and that was why his tenure was so successful‚” Smith said.

“The players were particularly appreciative of the way he looked after their wives and partners on away tours. We will indeed be fortunate to see his like again.”

CSA members council president Rihan Richards said Rajah’s service to the game of cricket was exemplary.

“He was a role model for all to follow although almost impossible to emulate‚” commented Richards.

“We thank him and pay tribute to his family who had to manage without having him at home for long periods of time.”