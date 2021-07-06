As Cricket SA (CSA) tackles issues around discrimination‚ racism and transformation‚ fresh attention is being given to the salary disparities that are seemingly apparent within the organisation.

Former CSA director Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw was the first witness to take to the stand on the first day of the public hearings of CSA’s Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) transformation project established to investigate racial discrimination within the organisation on Monday and made startling revelations.

The hearings are chaired by SJN transformation ombuds advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza‚ who called the proceedings the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) of cricket.

Kula-Ameyaw‚ who served as an independent director on the CSA from May to October last year‚ said white cricketers earn 50% or R77‚000 more than coloured players‚ Indians 32% or R51‚000 less than whites and Africans 26% or R42‚000 less than their white counterparts.