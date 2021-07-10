Norman Arendse tells Cricket SA transformation hearings: Just look to the constitution

He concluded his address with his experiences from 2002 to 2012 and lastly from 2013 up to now.

“What I first want to speak about is a fundamental issue that often gets lost in debates like we are having here and that is: why transformation?” Arendse said.

“Why do we want social justice in cricket of all codes and of all sports? Is it not that it’s a gentlemen’s game already?

“What are women doing in cricket? Why do Black lives matter? We are all equal before the law?”

Arendse said there is a fundamental need to advance transformation in cricket and pleaded with detractors not to misconstrue the project as a political agenda.

“Section 9 of the constitution is the bedrock for transformation in the country. But our constitution‚ as you know‚ also recognises that there is a difference between formal equality‚ which is a declaration that we are all equal‚ and substantive equality‚ which is also recognised in our constitution.

“That is because of our racial discrimination history and divided past and so on‚ and because the overwhelming majority of the people were deprived of education and land and of the most basic of services‚ and were not allowed to form political parties and participate [in the political process].

“When they attempted to do that our leaders were jailed and in some cases murdered. We know that this terrible past is still manifesting itself in all sectors of society including cricket.