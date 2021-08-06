“I will talk about my personal matter with the CSA board where on December 6 2019 I received a call from the then-chairperson Mr Chris Nenzani‚ and he informed me of the board’s decision to suspend me as the CEO pending an investigation that they would conduct into my behaviour‚ and that I would be given an opportunity to come and represent my case at a disciplinary hearing‚” Moroe testified.

“This was in December 2019. I only received my letter of suspension the following year‚ I think end of January or beginning of February 2020.”

Moroe alleged that in this hearing CSA had already transgressed its policies.

“Needless to say that‚ from a CSA process point of view‚ our processes and policies had already been transgressed in this matter.

“But because I did not see myself being at war with the board I just let it go. I had good faith in the board doing the right thing in the right manner.

“I was obviously still talking to the chairperson‚ Nenzani‚ at the time and he would phone me to find out how I was because I was under serious attack from the media.”

Moroe revealed that his “life was threatened” after his suspension and said that CSA had to locate him in a safehouse.

“Immediately when the announcement of my suspension was made‚ I received phone calls where my life was threatened and CSA then whisked me away from my home to put me in hiding‚” he testified.

“I was even afforded protection and only a handful of people knew where I was. My family did not know where I was.

“Mr Nenzani would call me from time to time to check up on me and would tell me that he knew how the media had vilified me‚ and [said] that the board would come out in public in terms of how I had carried myself.