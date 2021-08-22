Sport

Blast from the past: Mulaudzi motors to 800m gold at world champs

David Isaacson Sports reporter
22 August 2021 - 18:46

Today in SA sports history: August 23

1920 — Bevil Rudd becomes the first South African to win three medals at a single Olympics, helping the men’s 4x400m relay team to the silver medal in Antwerp. That gave Rudd a full set of medals, with the 400m gold and 800m bronze. SA would have to wait 84 years for its next triple medallist at a single Games: Roland Schoeman at Athens 2004. Meanwhile, tennis player Charles Winslow also won a third medal at the Antwerp showpiece, bronze in the men’s singles, to add to the singles and doubles golds he had won at the 1912 Games in Stockholm. Winslow’s countryman, Louis Raymond, won the singles gold in Antwerp...

