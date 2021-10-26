Cricket SA board orders all Proteas team members to start taking the knee

The board of Cricket SA (CSA) has taken a drastic but welcome stance and ordered all Proteas team members to take the knee in their remaining T20 World Cup matches in the United Arab Emirates.

CSA was left embarrassed after the team displayed different postures in support of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement with some team members taking the knee, while others remained on their feet and raised their fists before the Proteas were clobbered by Australia in their opening World Cup assignment.

The team posture, according to the CSA board, created an unintended perception of disparity or lack of support for the BLM movement.

The board said it met on Monday evening and unanimously agreed to issue a directive requiring all Proteas players to adopt a consistent and united stance against racism by taking the knee before the start of their remaining World Cup matches.