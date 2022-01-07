How SA captain Dean Elgar sparked Kagiso Rabada in Wanderers Test win

Proteas captain Dean Elgar had a “tough love” chat with Kagiso Rabada during the second Test against India at the Wanderers that fired up SA's premier fast bowler to deliver a match-altering spell on day three.

Rabada, in the first session of day three on Wednesday, claimed the crucial wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant to change the course of the Test match in the Proteas’ favour.

SA went on to win the match by seven wickets on Thursday on day four to tie the three-match series 1-1, the Proteas also beating India for the first time at the Bullring.

Rabada is the leading wicket-taker in the series after two matches with 13 scalps and will be a key player in the final Test at Newlands next week, along with Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier and Keshav Maharaj.

Elgar, also crucial to the win with a captain’s unbeaten knock of 96 in SA's second innings on day four, revealed he had a motivational talk with Rabada on day two — and the effects were there to see the following day.

“I went to 'KG' [Rabada] and I told him you are an immensely respected cricketer within our group and at the moment I don’t think you are conducting yourself extremely well when it comes to performances,” Elgar said.

“We know and I know what KG is capable of doing because he is world-class bowler, and when KG has gets his tail up there is no better bowler than him in the world.