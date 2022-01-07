‘ANC must prioritise people or expect electoral losses in 2024’ — Cosatu’s Zingiswa Losi

The ANC’s fate in the 2024 provincial and national elections will be determined by how it behaves ahead of its national conference in December, says Congress of SA Trade Unions (Cosatu) president Zingiswa Losi.

The behaviour must be seen to prioritise the people of SA and the working class. Failure may result in the country being governed through coalitions, she said.

“If we fail to defend the ANC, if we fail to defend the alliance, to reconfigure this alliance, the results of the local government elections, we are going to find them in the national elections. Comrades, there is no government in coalition.”

She was addressing the federation’s shop stewards council in Polokwane on Thursday, alongside ANC deputy president David Mabuza, before the ruling party’s 110th birthday celebration.

The remarks come nearly two months after the party took a beating at the local government elections in November, securing only 46% of the national vote and recording its worst electoral performance since the end of apartheid.