Rising Proteas star Marco Jansen 'did not get picked for teams in high school'

Not only did Marco Jansen turn heads and see his stock internationally markedly rise with his dream Test debut series, he admits he was as surprised as many at his rapid ascent with the Proteas.

The lanky Klerksdorp-born fast bowler was the find of the three-match Test series against India, won 2-1 by SA, grabbing 19 wickets, the most in a debut Test series by a South African.

The towering 21-year-old was rewarded with inclusion in the ODI squad last week and woke up on Wednesday in Paarl to the news he was included in the starting team for the opening match.