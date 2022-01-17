Runs flow, wickets tumble as Ackerman, Paterson lead Dolphins and Warriors to wins

Marques Ackerman’s century blasted the Dolphins to a maiden victory of the campaign over the previously unbeaten Lions in the Cricket SA (CSA) 4-Day Series.

The Warriors’ Dane Paterson took an impressive seven wickets to help defeat the Rocks.

Dolphins captain Ackerman struck 21 fours on his way to an unbeaten 139 off 127 balls as the home side claimed an eight wicket triumph after being handed 257 runs as the target for victory on Sunday's fourth day, after the Lions declared their second innings on 166/6.

Despite Dominic Hendricks’ efforts of 72 off 164 balls (11 fours) for the visitors, helping them set a daunting target, the Dolphins responded with a dominant 260/2 to seal the result. Grant Roelofsen (54 off 70; 9 fours) and Khaya Zondo (53 off 90 balls; 6 fours) also chipped in.