Cricket

Clamour grows for five-day women's tests after Canberra thriller

31 January 2022 - 12:46 By Reuters
The Women's once-off ashes test between Australia and England ended in a thrilling draw in Canberra.
Women's test matches should be played over five days to produce more results, current and former players said after England and Australia battled out a thrilling draw in Canberra on Sunday.

Australia's brave declaration set up an intriguing fourth and final day at Canberra's Manuka Oval where England fell agonisingly short of a record run chase and the rain-hit Ashes contest ended in a draw.

"The greatest Test match that I have been luckily enough to be involved in...Now for 5 day Test please," tweeted Australia player-turned-commentator Lisa Sthalekar.

The issue has been discussed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) but women's test matches are still played over four days.

"It's for the ICC Women's Cricket Committee to discuss this issue," an ICC spokesperson said when asked about the possibility of women's tests being played over five days like the men's game.

England captain Heather Knight backed the idea before the start of the one-off test match, especially considering how rarely women's tests are played.

Team mate Kate Cross said women cricketers were fit enough to cope with the physical demands of longer matches.

"I think we're ready for five days of cricket now," the seamer said in Canberra.

"If you play five days of cricket you're probably going to get more results out of women's test matches so maybe that would be something we could look into moving forward." 

