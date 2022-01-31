Windies Women win Super Over in rain-reduced thriller to draw first blood against SA

Shabmin Ismail held her nerve to force a tie of scores but was hit for two boundaries and two maximums in the Super Over, before hard-hitting Chloe Tryon and Tazmin Brits fell agonisingly short of the required 25 runs as the West Indies Women drew first blood in the five-match ODI series.

In a match that will go down as one of the all-time thrillers at the Wanderers, West Indies opener Deandra Dottin top scored with 37 off 31 balls.

With the score on 160/9 and needing one run to win from three overs, Ismail trapped Shakera Selman (11 runs off 21 balls) to leave the scores tied at 160.

Dottin faced all the six balls in the Super Over and hit 25 runs as she went 2, 4, 4, 6, 3 and 6 off Ismail and in reply SA sent hard-hitting Chloe Tryon and Tazmin Brits.