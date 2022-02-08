Australia chief selector Bailey denies Langer's claims of player power

Selection panel chief George Bailey has denied Justin Langer's claims that a lack of backing from senior players and support staff was responsible for the former opening batter's departure as Australia coach.

Langer quit the post on Saturday despite leading Australia to victory at the Twenty20 World Cup before handing England a 4-0 defeat in the Ashes when he was only offered a six-month contract extension until October's Twenty20 World Cup finals.

"I feel for him," Bailey told reporters on Tuesday.

"Absolutely no one deserves to have the saga that has been played out as publicly as it has been.

"Clearly he didn't get the length of contract extension offer that he was after so it hasn't been ideal, but I don't subscribe to the fact that it was individuals that were key to making the decision."