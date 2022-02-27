Rassie says SA will be out to run the NZ bowlers ragged to gain advantage

SA top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen says the Proteas will need to wear out the New Zealand bowlers in the first session of day four to take pole position and believes a lead of 300 plus will be mentally sapping for their hosts.

The second and final Test of the World Test Championship series between SA and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch is delicately poised with the Proteas on 140/5 in their second innings and leading by 211 runs at stumps on day three.

“I would say we are reasonably happy but not entirely happy because if were three or four down we would obviously be in a better position,” said Van der Dussen after close of play.