Rassie says SA will be out to run the NZ bowlers ragged to gain advantage
'Their bodies will be sore from bowling about 40 overs each. Forty overs in three days is a long time'
SA top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen says the Proteas will need to wear out the New Zealand bowlers in the first session of day four to take pole position and believes a lead of 300 plus will be mentally sapping for their hosts.
The second and final Test of the World Test Championship series between SA and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch is delicately poised with the Proteas on 140/5 in their second innings and leading by 211 runs at stumps on day three.
“I would say we are reasonably happy but not entirely happy because if were three or four down we would obviously be in a better position,” said Van der Dussen after close of play.
New Zealand went with a five-man pace attack who toiled for 133 overs as SA posted 364.
Their spearhead Tim Southee steamed in for 32 overs, Matt Henry 35, Kyle Jamieson 27, Neil Wagner 31 and eight from all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme.
By contrast, the SA bowlers steamed in for only 80 overs as New Zealand were bowled out for 293, handing the tourists a 71 lead that could prove costly.
SA spearhead Kagiso Rabada bowled 18 overs as he led the charge and grabbed his 10th Test five-wicket haul, while fellow quicks Marco Jansen and Lutho Sipamla bowled 22 and 16 overs respectively with all-rounder Wiaan Mulder sending down just seven overs and spinner Keshav Maharaj 16.
Van der Dussen said the Proteas, with a healthy lead, approached their second innings looking to play on the front foot and knowing fatigue could creep into their game.
“So we looked to put pressure on them but I mean they’ve got some world class bowlers in terms of their discipline, they really don’t give you much.”
Starring down a lead of 71, the Kiwis made early inroads as they reduced SA to 42/3 at tea with captain Dean Elgar (13) and his opening partner and first innings centurion Sarel Erwee (8) falling cheaply and Aiden Markram’s struggles continuing as he fell for 14.
Van der Dussen (45) and Temba Bavuma (23) pulled it back with a steadying partnership of 65 from 102 balls.
SA had the young pair of wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (22 not out) and Mulder (10 not out) who will resume with their measured partnership of 26 runs from 82 balls.
The Black Caps’ bowlers have already toiled for 53 overs in their second hunt with Southee accounting for 14 overs, Henry (13), Jamieson (11), Wagner (12) and three overs from De Grandhomme.
Van der Dussen said the smart money will be on the New Zealand bowlers to get frustrated and lose not only their confidence but lines and lengths, if they don’t get breakthroughs in the first session.
“Their bodies will be sore from bowling about 40 overs each. Forty overs in three days is a long time. If we can start well with the bat tomorrow I think it will go well for us.
“I think any lead of 270 or 280 plus [will be good for us] and if we can emulate what we did in the first innings, with our tail-enders, and sort of get to the 300 mark which I think mentally that would be a good target for us,” referencing SA’s wagging tail as Jansen scored 37 and Maharaj 36.
“If we bat well and apply ourselves, bat through that first session and get to a position where we can really put their bowlers under pressure, it is going to put us in a good position.”
