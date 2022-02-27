Rocks crowned CSA T20 Challenge champions after win over Titans

The Gbets Rocks made history as they clinched their first trophy as debutants in the Cricket SA (CSA) Division 1 league.

The Rocks claimed a 15-run victory over the Momentum Multiply Titans in a spectacular CSA T20 Challenge finale clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rocks captain Pieter Malan led from the front with with a solid 71 off 56. He smashed two boundaries and five maximums even though wickets kept falling around him.

His brother Janneman Malan was bowled by Lizaad Williams (2/30) in third over with just seven runs, before Clyde Fortuin was run out by Ayabulela Gqamane with the same amount of runs at the end of a powerplay.