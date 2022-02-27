Rocks crowned CSA T20 Challenge champions after win over Titans
The Gbets Rocks made history as they clinched their first trophy as debutants in the Cricket SA (CSA) Division 1 league.
The Rocks claimed a 15-run victory over the Momentum Multiply Titans in a spectacular CSA T20 Challenge finale clash at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.
After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Rocks captain Pieter Malan led from the front with with a solid 71 off 56. He smashed two boundaries and five maximums even though wickets kept falling around him.
His brother Janneman Malan was bowled by Lizaad Williams (2/30) in third over with just seven runs, before Clyde Fortuin was run out by Ayabulela Gqamane with the same amount of runs at the end of a powerplay.
Tabraiz Shamsi continued to dominate as he collapsed the Rocks middle order, recording 3/20 after he dismissed Michael Copeland with just one run, trapped Ferisco Adams lbw with six runs, and had Valentine Kitime caught by keeper Quinton de Kock with three runs.
Hardus Viljoen smashed his way to a 32 not out off 16 (3 boundaries and 2 maximums), as the Rocks ended their innings on 138/6.
The Rocks bowlers continued where their skipper had left off and dismissed the Titans openers early in the innings.
Imran Manack dismissed De Kock, who was caught by Pieter Malan at mid-on with nine runs.
Theunis de Bruyn was stumped by keeper Fortuin. Dewald Brevis was caught by Shaun von Berg going for a maximum off Siyabonga Mahima’s bowling, as the Titans were reduced to 34/3 at the end of powerplay.
Sibonelo Makhanya’s 37 and Donovan Ferreira (22) tried to rebuild the innings with a 34-run stand, before Ferreira was run out by a brilliant throw from Adams. Makhanya was caught by Adams off von Berg four deliveries later.
Titans lower order also collapsed at regular intervals, as Gqamane was caught and bowled by Viljoen with only one ball faced.
Pieter Malan caught Aaron Phangiso (6) off Manack, and Adams dismissed Junior Dala with eight runs in the last over.
Shamsi (3 not out) and Williams (2 not out) saw the innings off, as Titans were 123/9 at the end of their 20 overs. Rocks won the game by 15 runs.
Rocks recorded great bowling figures with Manack (2/14 in 4 overs), Viljoen (2/14 in 3 overs), and Mahima (2/22 in 4 overs).
