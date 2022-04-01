Temba Bavuma once again falls agonisingly short of his second Test ton

And the wait for Temba Bavuma’s second Test ton continues.

Bavuma, who has only scored one century in his 50 Tests, was on 93 when he was beaten by the turn and flight of Mehidy Hasan’s delivery during the first session on the second day of the first Test match against Bangladesh in Durban.

Though he failed to register his second century, Bavuma, whose only Test hundred was in 2016 against England in Cape Town, contributed immensely to the score of 314/8 the Proteas put on the board at lunch on Friday.

SA resumed on day two on 233/4 with Bavuma on 53 and Kyle Verreynne on 27, but the overnight duo did not add much to the scoreboard as the latter was dismissed early in the day.

SA's day got off to a worrying start as they lost the wickets of Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder in successive balls as Bangladesh tried to make early inroads.

The destroyer in chief for the Tigers was seamer Khaled Ahmed who started by trapping Verreynne in front and accounting for Mulder who was caught brilliantly by Mahmudul Hasan at gully.