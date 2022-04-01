POLL | Is Mzwandile Masina right to lay charges against Ekurhuleni speaker and mayor?

Former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina says he will open a case against the city's speaker Raymond Dlamini and mayor Tania Campbell.

This come after he was removed from the council chamber on Thursday.

Video clips of him being hauled out by security officials went viral on social media.

In one video, the person recording appeared to be protecting Masina from other council members, saying ANC members had been subject to an attack.

Some social media users said Masina was removed after threatening an EFF councillor, which Masina has denied.