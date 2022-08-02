×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Cricket

Rabada ruled out of Proteas’ two-match T20 series against Ireland

02 August 2022 - 10:59
Kagiso Rabada during the first Vitality T20 match against England at Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England, on July 27 2022.
Kagiso Rabada during the first Vitality T20 match against England at Seat Unique Stadium in Bristol, England, on July 27 2022.
Image: Visionhaus/Getty Images

The Proteas have been dealt a blow ahead of their two-match T20 series against Ireland with the withdrawal of premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

SA's team management said on Tuesday morning Rabada, who managed only wicket in the 2-1 T20 series win over England, which concluded on Sunday, has been ruled out after a review of his left medial ankle injury.

Shamsi: ‘There is a nice thing building within the Proteas’

Proteas spin wizard Tabraiz Shamsi believes the squad can take much confidence from their all-around performance after securing a thrilling T20 ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Cricket SA (CSA) said the experienced paceman will continue medical management and rehabilitation and his progress will be closely monitored in preparation for the upcoming three-match Test series against England later this month. 

After beating England, the Proteas turn their attention to two T20 matches against unpredictable Ireland on Wednesday and Friday in Bristol.

Proteas T20 Squad: David Miller (capt, Dolphins), Gerald Coetzee (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Titans), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Anrich Nortjé (Warriors), Wayne Parnell (Western Province), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (North West Dragons), Rilee Rossouw (Knights), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Tristan Stubbs (Warriors), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions)

READ MORE

Tabraiz Shamsi spins Proteas to T20 series victory over England

SA spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took five wickets to help his team bowl out England for 101 to win their decisive T20 international by 90 runs at the Ageas ...
Sport
1 day ago

Proteas have all to play for on Miller's big day

In-form Proteas batter Reeza Hendricks is grateful for the opportunities currently at his disposal and is looking forward to again contributing when ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas left with a few tough questions to answer ahead of the World Cup

The Proteas’ performance in their second T20 fixture of the three-match series exuded confidence ahead of the decider today and definitely leaves ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Fikile Mbalula ‘broke me’, says ex-Bafana star Moeneeb Josephs Soccer
  2. Confirmed: Manchester United appoint Benni McCarthy Soccer
  3. MARK KEOHANE | Wounded or not, All Blacks no match for Boks Sport
  4. WATCH | Chiefs look to get 'juju' flowing as players greet fans at FNB Soccer
  5. Kaizer Motaung full of hope after the nightmare of six barren years Sport

Latest Videos

SA has 20,000 fewer police officers than in 2010: Cele
Krugersdorp rapes are' shame of the nation' says Bheki Cele