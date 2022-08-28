Elgar said Van der Dussen, who batted with a fractured finger that has now ruled him out of the final match, showed a lot of character.
SA captain Elgar: ‘We’re here to win a Test series and are still in a position to do that’
Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images
Proteas captain Dean Elgar admitted batting was their biggest downfall as SA slumped to an innings and 85 runs defeat against England inside three days in the second Test at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Elgar, though, insisted that with the series still alive, SA would not panic, and would review what needed to be done to bounce back in the final Test at The Oval from September 8.
In a complete reversal of roles from the Lord’s Test, which SA won inside three days, the Proteas won the toss and chose to bat in Manchester and were bundled out for just 151 in their first innings.
In reply, the English posted 415-9 declared, thanks to centuries by captain Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Foakes, as they set the Proteas a second innings target of 264.
Again the Proteas seemed to wilt under the English attack, losing three wickets before lunch before Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen fought valiantly with the bat to see out the afternoon session.
However, when Stokes picked up the wickets of both set batsmen, followed by the introduction of the new ball shortly after tea, it was the catalyst for a collapse that saw the Proteas lose seven wickets for 38 runs as the hosts levelled the series.
“First innings runs stabilise your game. If you score 300-plus, you give yourself the best chance to compete and get a result in your favour and we got half of that,” Elgar said.
“I really don’t think we batted well, but this is Test cricket and you have to deal with it.
“You can go into panic mode when these things happen, but the coach [Mark Boucher] and I are not those types of guys.
“We are here to win a Test series and we're still in a position to do that.”
Losing those two quick wickets to go to lunch on 77-5 on the first day was what changed the course of the match for his side, Elgar believes.
“If we were three down at lunch, 80-odd for three, we would have been in a pretty good position and I would have bitten my arm off for that result. But we were five down — you are always going to be playing catch-up cricket.
“We saw that the wicket did deteriorate like we thought it would, which I thought favoured both the seamers and the spinners, but I do think our batting in the first innings let us down a bit.”
