Cricket

Stokes and Foakes continue to pile on the runs as England take full control in Manchester

26 August 2022 - 17:11 By Amir Chetty
England batsman Ben Foakes is congratulated by Ben Stokes for reaching his half century during day two of the second test against South Africa at Old Trafford on August 26, 2022 in Manchester, England.
England batsman Ben Foakes is congratulated by Ben Stokes for reaching his half century during day two of the second test against South Africa at Old Trafford on August 26, 2022 in Manchester, England.
Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Half-centuries by captain Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes have put England in total control with a lead of 157 runs at tea on day two of the second Test against the Proteas in Manchester on Friday.

Stokes (98*) and Ben Foakes (61*) racked up a mammoth unbeaten 161-run stand for the sixth wicket to continue their onslaught on the Proteas' bowling attack, taking their score to 308-5 and putting themselves in a strong position ahead of the final session.

Having put on 65 for the sixth wicket at lunch, the duo picked up where they left off in pursuit of more runs against a wilting Proteas' attack after the break.

Stokes brought up his 29th Test half-century with a mighty six struck off the bowling of Simon Harmer in the 68th over.

The pair reached another milestone, this time a century partnership for the sixth wicket in the 71st over, before Foakes brought up a third Test half-century five overs later.

Foakes brought up only his third Test half century in the 77th over before the Proteas took the second new ball in the 80th over with the hope of making a breakthrough, but the English batsmen stood firm

Stokes had a scare in the nineties when he was struck on the pads.

On-field umpire Richard Illingworth signalled not out and the decision was upheld after being reviewed by the visitors.

