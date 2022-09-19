Proteas batter Stubbs goes for R9.2m at SA20 auction, Elgar and Bavuma not sold

Commissioner Graeme Smith was a relieved man after the SA20 auction at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Monday where Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs was the biggest buy, going for a staggering R9.2m.

Stubbs, 22, who is part of SA’s squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month, was bought by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape who will be coached by Adrian Birrell with former Proteas mainstay Dale Steyn as bowling coach.

Stubbs was the early headliner but little-known batter Donovan Ferreira stole the limelight late in the day when he came out of nowhere to be bought for a staggering R5.5m by Joburg Super Kings.

Batter Rilee Rossouw fetched the second-highest price at R6.9m by the Pretoria Capitals and, closely followed by all-rounder Marco Jansen who was bought for R6.1m by the Sunrisers.