Proteas batter Stubbs goes for R9.2m at SA20 auction, Elgar and Bavuma not sold
Commissioner Graeme Smith was a relieved man after the SA20 auction at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Monday where Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs was the biggest buy, going for a staggering R9.2m.
Stubbs, 22, who is part of SA’s squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia next month, was bought by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape who will be coached by Adrian Birrell with former Proteas mainstay Dale Steyn as bowling coach.
Stubbs was the early headliner but little-known batter Donovan Ferreira stole the limelight late in the day when he came out of nowhere to be bought for a staggering R5.5m by Joburg Super Kings.
Batter Rilee Rossouw fetched the second-highest price at R6.9m by the Pretoria Capitals and, closely followed by all-rounder Marco Jansen who was bought for R6.1m by the Sunrisers.
#SA20 Commissioner Graeme Smith after the start of the tournament's auction in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/xOtTE67qqR— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) September 19, 2022
Other notable buys saw all-rounder Wayne Parnell taken by Capitals for R5.6m and Ferreira, who was not on a full-time contract last season, completed the top five.
Fast bowler Sisanda Magala went to the Sunrisers for R5.4m, followed by batter/wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen for R4.5m by the Durban Super Giants.
Top order batter Reeza Hendricks went for R4.5m to the Super Kings, spinner Tabrauz Shamsi for R4.3m to Paarl Royals and all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius for R4.1m to the Super Giants.
Eyebrows were raised when Test captain Dean Elgar, white ball skipper Temba Bavuma and SA all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo were not sold. Recently retired former England captain Eoin Morgan was sold for R2 milion by Paarl Royals in the evening session.
After the auction, Smith spoke of his relief.
“I don’t think I have ever been nervous standing on a stage in my life. A lot of work went into setting this up and getting it ready, so seeing the six franchise owners sitting at their tables ready to invest in SA players was exciting,” he said.
“Once I sat down and Lungi Ngidi’s name was pulled out and there was dead silence for about 45 seconds I got a bit nervous there but things started and it was great to watch.
“This is terrific and hopefully a start of more to come.”
Smith said the tournament presents a big opportunity to young SA players.
“I said in my speech that from a South African perspective SA20 is a platform where we want to put 60 to 70 players on a global platform every season and that is exciting. We have seen how the IPL has strengthened the base of Indian cricket across the board.
“If we can start putting and exposing about 60 to 70 of our players to a high level of coaching, professionalism and interactions with franchise owners that will only help SA cricket. Also the eyeballs that will be watching this platform is huge.
“A total of 315 players eventually decided to come to this auction and then it was up to the teams to come with strategies. You sit there and watch the opening period unfold.
“I couldn’t be prouder that six South Africans got sold for substantial numbers and this sets the platform for SA20.”
A lot of players went unsold during the auction and Smith sympathised with them. “Having been a player myself, it is never a nice feeling to be unsold.”