Musical ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

A musical version of childhood classic Matilda opened the London Film Festival this week with actors Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch the first of many stars expected to walk the event’s red carpets over 12 days.
The movie, called Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, is an adaptation of the London West End and Broadway stage show based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 book about a young girl who discovers she has a special power while dealing with cruel parents and nasty headmistress Miss Trunchbull.
No Time to Die actress Lynch swaps her 007 action stunts for a softer role as Matilda’s kind teacher Miss Honey.
“This is a really good opportunity for me to flex a muscle I haven’t in a long time,” Lynch said.
“I sang before I acted and singing and music is really important to me. It moves me every time and I’m grateful that this Matilda is a musical.”
Oscar winner Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull in the film, directed by Matthew Warchus, who also developed and directed the theatre show. “[It was] the most physically challenging thing I’ve ever done because it was so physical and also Matthew wanted her to be utterly authentic, so it was hard because she’s sort of such a monster,” Thompson said.
“But we had such fun with the children and we would get on set and have these huge hug fests and Matthew would keep screaming: ‘Will you please stop hugging the children? They're supposed to hate you,’ and I said: ‘But they all think I'm Nanny McPhee’,” she added, referencing a past character she played.
This year’s festival includes more than 160 feature films and screen talks with actress Jennifer Lawrence and director Alejandro G Iñárritu among a lineup of big names looking back on their careers.
The programme includes red carpet events for Oscar winning director Sam Mendes’s Empire of Light, Timothee Chalamet’s portrayal of a cannibal on the run in Bones and All and Daniel Craig’s second outing as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which will close the festival on October 16.
Reuters
Musical ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival
This year’s festival includes more than 160 feature films and screen talks
Image: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI
A musical version of childhood classic Matilda opened the London Film Festival this week with actors Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch the first of many stars expected to walk the event’s red carpets over 12 days.
The movie, called Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, is an adaptation of the London West End and Broadway stage show based on Roald Dahl’s 1988 book about a young girl who discovers she has a special power while dealing with cruel parents and nasty headmistress Miss Trunchbull.
No Time to Die actress Lynch swaps her 007 action stunts for a softer role as Matilda’s kind teacher Miss Honey.
“This is a really good opportunity for me to flex a muscle I haven’t in a long time,” Lynch said.
“I sang before I acted and singing and music is really important to me. It moves me every time and I’m grateful that this Matilda is a musical.”
Oscar winner Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull in the film, directed by Matthew Warchus, who also developed and directed the theatre show. “[It was] the most physically challenging thing I’ve ever done because it was so physical and also Matthew wanted her to be utterly authentic, so it was hard because she’s sort of such a monster,” Thompson said.
“But we had such fun with the children and we would get on set and have these huge hug fests and Matthew would keep screaming: ‘Will you please stop hugging the children? They're supposed to hate you,’ and I said: ‘But they all think I'm Nanny McPhee’,” she added, referencing a past character she played.
This year’s festival includes more than 160 feature films and screen talks with actress Jennifer Lawrence and director Alejandro G Iñárritu among a lineup of big names looking back on their careers.
The programme includes red carpet events for Oscar winning director Sam Mendes’s Empire of Light, Timothee Chalamet’s portrayal of a cannibal on the run in Bones and All and Daniel Craig’s second outing as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which will close the festival on October 16.
Reuters
READ ON:
Harare, Kigali, Zanzibar: Actress Chi Mhende on her African adventures
Back on stage: What’s the state of play for live theatre in a post-Covid SA?
WATCH | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ with a twist
Heritage, Hotstix Mabuse and a side of suitcase
Irony hangs heavy in the air at new play about SA as the load is shed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos