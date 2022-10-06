Lifestyle

Musical ‘Matilda’ opens London Film Festival

This year’s festival includes more than 160 feature films and screen talks

06 October 2022 - 17:00 By Sarah Mills and Marie-Louise Gumuchian
Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Stephen Graham, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir, Ashton Robertson, Andrei Shen, Winter Jarrett Glasspool, Rei Yamauchi Fulker, Meesha Garbett, Charlie Hodson-Prior and director Matthew Warchus on stage during the BFI London Film Festival opening night gala and world premiere of 'Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical' at London's Royal Festival Hall on Wednesday.
Image: John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI

A musical version of childhood classic Matilda opened the London Film Festival this week with actors Emma Thompson and Lashana Lynch the first of many stars expected to walk the events red carpets over 12 days.

The movie, called Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical, is an adaptation of the London West End and Broadway stage show based on Roald Dahls 1988 book about a young girl who discovers she has a special power while dealing with cruel parents and nasty headmistress Miss Trunchbull.

No Time to Die actress Lynch swaps her 007 action stunts for a softer role as Matildas kind teacher Miss Honey.

“This is a really good opportunity for me to flex a muscle I havent in a long time,” Lynch said.

“I sang before I acted and singing and music is really important to me. It moves me every time and Im grateful that this Matilda is a musical.”

Oscar winner Thompson plays Miss Trunchbull in the film, directed by Matthew Warchus, who also developed and directed the theatre show. “[It was] the most physically challenging thing Ive ever done because it was so physical and also Matthew wanted her to be utterly authentic, so it was hard because shes sort of such a monster,” Thompson said.

“But we had such fun with the children and we would get on set and have these huge hug fests and Matthew would keep screaming: ‘Will you please stop hugging the children? They're supposed to hate you, and I said: ‘But they all think I'm Nanny McPhee,” she added, referencing a past character she played.

This years festival includes more than 160 feature films and screen talks with actress Jennifer Lawrence and director Alejandro G Iñárritu among a lineup of big names looking back on their careers.

The programme includes red carpet events for Oscar winning director Sam Mendes’s Empire of Light, Timothee Chalamets portrayal of a cannibal on the run in Bones and All and Daniel Craigs second outing as detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which will close the festival on October 16.

Reuters

