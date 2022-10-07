“Many people may look past his innings but he was vital to getting us in a good position for when I came in and later when Miller arrived.
“For me and Davo (Miller), we just said that we need to keep going, we cannot let our middle or lower order come to bat in these conditions, we are experienced enough and we have to do all the hard work.
“We have a great blueprint we go through in our batters' meetings, so we kept reminding ourselves of our blueprint and the way we need to play.
“It is fantastic to bat with David, the temperament with which he bats make it really easy,” the 31-year-old said.
Klaasen said notching up his first half-century in Indian conditions was special.
“I felt like that was one of the better knocks in my career, not just international cricket. I had to dig deep there.
“I am very pleased, but it was a good batting performance from the entire team,” Klaasen said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Proteas take positives from win over India in 1st ODI
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images/Getty Images
Proteas middle-order batsman Heinrich Klaasen says the team has taken much confidence from the nail-biting nine-run victory over India as they prepare for the second clash in Ranchi on Sunday.
Klaasen, who did not get a game in the recently concluded T20 series defeat against the same opponents, played a pivotal role with the bat alongside David Miller.
The duo registered unbeaten half-centuries in an unbroken 139-run fifth-wicket stand to help SA to 249/4 in the 40 overs each during the rain-affected clash in Lucknow.
Chasing 250 for victory, India looked out of it early before an unbeaten 86 by Sanju Samson, who shared two half-century partnerships with Shreyas Iyer (67) and Shardul Thakur (93 runs) to take the hosts to within 10 runs of victory.
Miller blasts Proteas to big total as they edge first ODI in Lucknow
“The ball obviously spun a lot. We have been working hard over the last few years to play these conditions better,” Klaasen said.
“Our game plan was to sweep both ways and it worked tonight, so I am glad we could go back to our different game plans for spinners in different conditions.
“Today, we picked the right game plan to be able to take away the danger ball, which we thought was on a good length and spun quite a bit. So we had to take that out of play and find ways to rotate the strike,” he said.
Klaasen said the 49 runs scored by Quinton de Kock set things up for them.
“I think it wasn’t easy up front for both sides. We bowled extremely well and I think Quinny played an exceptional innings as well.
“Many people may look past his innings but he was vital to getting us in a good position for when I came in and later when Miller arrived.
“For me and Davo (Miller), we just said that we need to keep going, we cannot let our middle or lower order come to bat in these conditions, we are experienced enough and we have to do all the hard work.
“We have a great blueprint we go through in our batters' meetings, so we kept reminding ourselves of our blueprint and the way we need to play.
“It is fantastic to bat with David, the temperament with which he bats make it really easy,” the 31-year-old said.
Klaasen said notching up his first half-century in Indian conditions was special.
“I felt like that was one of the better knocks in my career, not just international cricket. I had to dig deep there.
“I am very pleased, but it was a good batting performance from the entire team,” Klaasen said.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Miller blasts Proteas to big total as they edge first ODI in Lucknow
LIAM DEL CARME | Bavuma shouldn’t have to audition for his job every time he goes out to bat
Proteas’ 2022-2023 fixtures: England to slog it into the interior touring SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos