“NB Publishers stand by our author and the book. The information in the book was properly sourced and lawfully published and demands for removal and apologies have been rejected,” it said.
Speaking to Radio 702, Pauw said the letter was sent by the EFF’s lawyers on Monday morning and notified the publisher that if it did not remove the book from shelves by later that day it would look at legal action, including an urgent court interdict.
He said he was ready for a legal fight, should it come.
“I suppose the next step will be for Malema, Shivambu and whoever in the EFF to sue me for defamation. In two years time, or whenever it is, we will head to court and fight this out.
“We believe we have good evidence. We believe both Malema and Shivambu have a case to answer.”
Responding to the allegations contained in the book, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said Pauw was a “drunkard who writes lies”.
“Brandy and coke has inspired him to write a book.”
He told Radio 702 Pauw was peddling gossip and lies to the public, and the party was looking at their legal options.
“We cannot have in the history books of South Africa a recollection of such low base petty gossip being presented as fact.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Jacques Pauw won’t back down on EFF demand for book to be pulled off shelves
Image: Sunday Times/Alon Skuy
NB Publishers, who published journalist Jacques Pauw’s latest book Our Poisoned Land: Living in the Shadows of Zuma’s Keepers, have refused to give in to demands for the book to be removed from shelves and for an apology to issued to the EFF.
The book, due to be launched on Thursday, is a sequel to The President’s Keepers published in 2017 and makes several claims against leaders of the EFF, among others.
It reportedly exposes Malema’s alleged dealings with tobacco trader Adriano Mazzotti, including hosting lavish parties and allegedly receiving cash envelopes from the businessman.
The publisher claimed they had received a letter of demand from the party's lawyers, saying it requested “both Mr Jacques Pauw and NB Publishers unconditionally apologise to Mr [Julius] Malema, Mr Floyd Shivambu, Mr [Mbuyiseni] Ndlozi and all other members of the Economic Freedom Fighters for negligent and mala fide publication of untrue, unverified and defamatory allegations pertaining to those parties, which publications have been unconditionally withdrawn and will not be republished, either now or in the future”.
Pauw responded by calling his latest work “the book Julius Malema doesn’t want you to see”, while his publisher said it was standing by him.
“NB Publishers stand by our author and the book. The information in the book was properly sourced and lawfully published and demands for removal and apologies have been rejected,” it said.
Speaking to Radio 702, Pauw said the letter was sent by the EFF’s lawyers on Monday morning and notified the publisher that if it did not remove the book from shelves by later that day it would look at legal action, including an urgent court interdict.
He said he was ready for a legal fight, should it come.
“I suppose the next step will be for Malema, Shivambu and whoever in the EFF to sue me for defamation. In two years time, or whenever it is, we will head to court and fight this out.
“We believe we have good evidence. We believe both Malema and Shivambu have a case to answer.”
Responding to the allegations contained in the book, EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said Pauw was a “drunkard who writes lies”.
“Brandy and coke has inspired him to write a book.”
He told Radio 702 Pauw was peddling gossip and lies to the public, and the party was looking at their legal options.
“We cannot have in the history books of South Africa a recollection of such low base petty gossip being presented as fact.”
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘Brandy & coke inspired him to write a book’: EFF slams Jacques Pauw after claims against Malema and Shivambu
From calls to apologise to working with the ANC and DA: Five quotes from Malema
EFF lashes out at SAHRC for statement on Malema's 'hateful' comments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos