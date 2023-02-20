New Zealand’s thrashing of Sri Lanka keeps Proteas in World Cup

New Zealand crushed Sri Lanka by 102 runs at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday night to ensure Group 1 at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will go down to the wire.

Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr combined for a second wicket stand of 110, their nation’s third-highest ever at the tournament, to lift their side to an imposing 162 for 3.

Sri Lanka were meek in reply, rolled for 60 to end their hopes of progression to the semifinals, suffering the second-biggest defeat in T20 World Cup history in the process.

The White Ferns got the big net run rate swing they desired, meaning they climbed into second with South Africa facing Bangladesh on Tuesday in Group 1’s final game.

The fourth-placed Proteas have to beat Bangladesh to earn two points, which would bring them level on four points with second-placed New Zealand to reach the semifinals. The White Ferns have a net run rate of 0.138 and SA are superior on 0.685.