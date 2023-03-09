Holder pauses Proteas’ advance as Windies show they still have fight

Then came Holder and the West Indies lower order. He wasn’t interested in pushing back the spinners. Instead, using those long levers, he deposited Keshav Maharaj into the Taverners Stand for a couple of sixes, one of which woke up a patron who had to assist Simon Harmer in locating the ball under one of the seats.

There was a spectacular swatted drive over cover and another six into the Memorial Stand that everyone, bar Holder didn’t see. He finished on 81 not out, an inspirational knock that included eight fours and four sixes.

The West Indies lower order, much maligned, showed guts and in the case of No 11 Gudakesh Motie plenty of resourcefulness, scoring 17 as part of a 58-run 10th-wicket partnership with Holder. In fact from 116/6 when Mayers was out, to have reached 251, reducing the Proteas' lead to 69, the lower order is deserving of credit.

There will be questions, understandably, about the Proteas’ selection of two spinners. Under normal circumstances Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer would not be expected to make an impact in the first innings, but given what the Proteas anticipated about the surface, their efforts will be concerning.

Holder chose to attack both of them, with Maharaj’s second spell in particular, lacking imagination, while he struggled with his control, which is very unusual. Harmer too battled with his control, though he did manage one of the deliveries of the day that breached Joshua da Silva’s defences.

Gerald Coetzee was the best of the Proteas bowlers, producing some fiery spells, which brought him 3/41 in 14 overs.

The Proteas ended the day with a lead of 73 runs. They will feel they are still in the ascendancy, and will hope the pitch will deteriorate more from Friday. However, the West Indies will not fold and as Holder showed, there’s plenty of spirit in the visiting dressing room.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.