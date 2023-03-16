Cricket

Rain wins the day in first Proteas vs West Indies ODI

16 March 2023 - 17:19 By Anathi Wulushe in East London
Umpire Bongani Jele holds an umbrella while inspecting the pitch before the first ODI between SA and the West Indies is called off due to rain at Buffalo Park in East London on March 16 2023.
Umpire Bongani Jele holds an umbrella while inspecting the pitch before the first ODI between SA and the West Indies is called off due to rain at Buffalo Park in East London on March 16 2023.
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

The opening one-day international between South Africa and the West Indies at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain.

The signs were ominous, with grey skies and inclement weather from early morning ahead of the scheduled 12.30pm toss for a 1pm start.

Reserve umpire Bongani Jele performed numerous inspections throughout the afternoon but there was never a realistic chance of playing and the game was called off at 4.30pm.

The Proteas are starting a fresh era under new white-ball coach Rob Walter after their 2-0 Test series victory over the Windies last week.

The sides will meet again at the same venue for the second ODI on Saturday.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Proteas announce forced changes for West Indies ODI series

The Proteas have announced some forced changes to their squad for the One-Day International series against West Indies.
Sport
3 days ago

In start to new era, Proteas to test depth in ODIs against West Indies

Between the injuries, the illness, the comings and goings in the squad and need to adapt to the style of a new head coach, it’s been a topsy-turvy ...
Sport
1 day ago

ODIs against Windies could turn on spin: Proteas’ Bjorn Fortuin

Proteas all-rounder Bjorn Fortuin believes spin will play a pivotal role in their two day-night ODI matches against the West Indies at Buffalo Park ...
Sport
2 days ago

After small, unexpected profit in 2023, CSA eyes SA20 as future money-spinner

‘In the bigger scheme of things, SA20 on its own was never going to rescue CSA,’ says CEO Moseki
Sport
2 days ago

The Proteas’ bowling remains their most potent weapon

For batters any modicum of consistency at domestic level will get you a place, but if you’re a bowler it’s very different
Sport
3 days ago

Proteas thrash West Indies to claim series victory and get Bavuma's captaincy off to a good start

The Proteas claimed their fifth successive Test win against the West Indies, getting the Temba Bavuma captaincy era off to the perfect start here on ...
Sport
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Shots fired: Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane takes dig at Junior Khanye Soccer
  2. Proteas announce forced changes for West Indies ODI series Cricket
  3. Sundowns to probe employee over Twitter Space comments Soccer
  4. ‘After the game he waited in the tunnel’: Sundowns coach Mokwena on Percy Tau Soccer
  5. Mokwena a ‘genius’ and a ‘monster’: Komphela on his Sundowns boss Soccer

Latest Videos

'Anarchy, disorder' will not be tolerated says Ramaphosa on planned protest
'I could make a big difference at Eskom' says Mkhwebane during testimony