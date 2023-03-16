The opening one-day international between South Africa and the West Indies at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain.
The signs were ominous, with grey skies and inclement weather from early morning ahead of the scheduled 12.30pm toss for a 1pm start.
Reserve umpire Bongani Jele performed numerous inspections throughout the afternoon but there was never a realistic chance of playing and the game was called off at 4.30pm.
The Proteas are starting a fresh era under new white-ball coach Rob Walter after their 2-0 Test series victory over the Windies last week.
The sides will meet again at the same venue for the second ODI on Saturday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Rain wins the day in first Proteas vs West Indies ODI
Image: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
The opening one-day international between South Africa and the West Indies at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain.
The signs were ominous, with grey skies and inclement weather from early morning ahead of the scheduled 12.30pm toss for a 1pm start.
Reserve umpire Bongani Jele performed numerous inspections throughout the afternoon but there was never a realistic chance of playing and the game was called off at 4.30pm.
The Proteas are starting a fresh era under new white-ball coach Rob Walter after their 2-0 Test series victory over the Windies last week.
The sides will meet again at the same venue for the second ODI on Saturday.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Proteas announce forced changes for West Indies ODI series
In start to new era, Proteas to test depth in ODIs against West Indies
ODIs against Windies could turn on spin: Proteas’ Bjorn Fortuin
After small, unexpected profit in 2023, CSA eyes SA20 as future money-spinner
The Proteas’ bowling remains their most potent weapon
Proteas thrash West Indies to claim series victory and get Bavuma's captaincy off to a good start
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos