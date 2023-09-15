Laura Wolvaardt’s “big learning” curve as captain has had a successful start, but it is only after the next challenge at home against New Zealand that she will know if leadership of the Proteas is a role she wants to fulfil in the long term.
Wolvaardt admitted there were times on the Proteas tour to Pakistan, particularly during the T20 series, when the captaincy became overwhelming, but she gradually grew in the role, guiding the side to an important 2-1 series win in the ODIs.
The T20 series was lost 0-3 with South Africa struggling to adjust to local conditions and to Pakistan’s tactics.
“I’ve learnt I will need to be more adaptable depending on what the situation needs,” she said about the captaincy.
“I’m normally a very organised and planned out person so I’d like to plan out bowling changes before the time, but I’ve learnt you have to be able adapt and change depending on the situation.”
Wolvaardt says she needs to adapt better as captain
Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images
Tryon returns for Proteas’ series against Black Ferns
Wolvaardt agreed to take on the captaincy a few days before the team departed for Pakistan.
She joined them in Karachi, having flown in from the UK where she’d been participating in The Hundred tournament.
A large part of the squad had been at a training camp at Cricket South Africa’s Centre of Excellence before the tour.
“It’s been a lot to take in,” said Wolvaardt.
“I have to attend the bowling meetings. Just getting to know my bowlers, their plans, the fields they like to have was a lot to take in up front.
“In the T20s I felt a bit frantic on the field, but it has definitely got better as the tour has gone on.
De Klerk's time to shine as Proteas secure crucial series win in Pakistan
“I’ve slowly got to know what the bowlers want at certain times. It was definitely a big learning curve.”
While she was the top run-scorer in the T20 series, Wolvaardt’s form slipped away in the ODIs, where she scored only 30 runs in three innings.
One of the aspects she said she would be weighing up when assessing her captaincy after the New Zealand series was the effect it had on her batting.
The Black Ferns’ tour of South Africa starts next Sunday and includes a three-match ODIs series that forms part of the ICC Women’s Championship.
“We had a long layoff after the T20 World Cup, so this turnaround isn’t too short. I’m definitely welcoming all the cricket we get to play,” said Wolvaardt.
“We are also moving around South Africa quite a bit, so it will be a lot of adapting to venues and conditions compared to what we experienced (in Pakistan). We are looking forward to a few days at home to refresh and then analyse NZ and see how we go about it.”
Hundreds from Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus in the first ODI against Pakistan were the batting highlights of that series, but it was Nadine de Klerk who enhanced her reputation the most, earning the Player of the Series award.
Tryon returns for Proteas’ series against Black Ferns
The 23-year old De Klerk, scored 113 runs — including a career-best 60 in the last match — and finished as the leading wicket-taker with eight victims to underline her all-rounder credentials.
“She’s been incredible in this series,” said Wolvaardt.
Citing her 25-ball fifty during The Hundred in England — which was the second fastest half century in that tournament this year — Wolvaardt said De Klerk’s growth added to the Proteas’ versatility and depth.
“We are lucky to have players like her and Kappy to play in the same line-up because it gives us so many more options. Having someone like her who is able to bowl 10 overs of seam and then bat in the top six is incredible.”
