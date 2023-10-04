Classy Australia look to find form at World Cup

Though history has taught cricket fans never to write off Australia at a World Cup, sceptics of their chances of winning the trophy for a sixth time in India in November have more than a little ammunition to call on.

The decision to allow Travis Head to recuperate from his fractured hand in the first half of the tournament smacks of desperation for the runs the 29-year-old has been providing at the top of the order.

“He's a really important player for us and hopefully when he does come on line and is available, he can have a really big impact for us towards the back end of the tournament,” head selector George Bailey said after naming the final 15-man squad.

Head will not be the only player in the treatment room with big names such as Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc all working their way back from injury with very little cricket under their belts.

Ashton Agar failed to recover from his calf injury to leave Adam Zampa as the only specialist spinner in the squad, even if Maxwell has decent figures in the 50-over game with his off breaks.