Cricket

Classy Australia look to find form at World Cup

04 October 2023 - 20:16 By Nick Mulvenney
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Mitchell Marsh of Australia plays a shot in game three of the One Day International series against India at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, India on September 27.
Mitchell Marsh of Australia plays a shot in game three of the One Day International series against India at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, India on September 27.
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Though history has taught cricket fans never to write off Australia at a World Cup, sceptics of their chances of winning the trophy for a sixth time in India in November have more than a little ammunition to call on.

The decision to allow Travis Head to recuperate from his fractured hand in the first half of the tournament smacks of desperation for the runs the 29-year-old has been providing at the top of the order.

“He's a really important player for us and hopefully when he does come on line and is available, he can have a really big impact for us towards the back end of the tournament,” head selector George Bailey said after naming the final 15-man squad.

Head will not be the only player in the treatment room with big names such as Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc all working their way back from injury with very little cricket under their belts.

Ashton Agar failed to recover from his calf injury to leave Adam Zampa as the only specialist spinner in the squad, even if Maxwell has decent figures in the 50-over game with his off breaks.

A deflating 3-2 loss on the warm-up tour of South Africa, albeit without some marquee players, was followed by two big defeats to India before Australia notched a win in the dead-rubber final match of the series.

The way tournament favourites India punished Australia's quick bowlers in all three matches in the same conditions they will face in the tournament must also be a cause of some concern.

There were positives from the warm-ups, however, not least the batting of Mitchell Marsh and his leadership in place of Cummins for the South Africa tour.

Written off in international cricket on countless occasions, the 31-year-old all-rounder has made a habit of resurfacing when his country needs him.

It was Marsh's 96 in sweltering conditions that fired Australia to victory over India in Rajkot and they will be confident he can do the job at the top of the order until Head returns, as well as contribute with the ball.

Bavuma must be wide-awake to pitfalls for Proteas at start of World Cup

South Africa have been here before to start a Cricket World Cup. No, not the same old questions about choking — which Temba Bavuma will face later ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Marnus Labuschagne's revival in form with the bat after he was left out of the preliminary squad has enabled the selectors to bring him back into the fold for Agar with confidence.

Aside from those encouraging signs, Australia's core of world class players will always give them a chance of beating any side in the world on a given day.

Most of the squad are familiar with the conditions they will face from stints in the Indian Premier League and in Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Marsh and Maxwell they have a clutch of all-rounders many other teams would envy.

Bailey said Australia had rarely been able to put out their first-choice team over the last 18 months but that had only served to improve depth in the squad.

The 2015 World Cup winner was certain that the likes of opener David Warner would be raring to go when their tournament starts against hosts India in Chennai on Oct. 8.

“These are the tournaments that the best players build themselves up for and get excited about,” Bailey said.

“It's the ultimate challenge for them to not only prove how good they are individually, but also to help their team get some really exciting success.” 

Reuters

READ MORE

SABC, MultiChoice fail to reach agreement on Cricket World Cup

The majority of South Africans risk missing the Cricket World Cup after the SABC and satellite channel Multichoice failed to reach a sublicensing ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stokes doubtful for England’s World Cup opener, Brook may debut

The universe seems to be conspiring to fulfill Harry Brook's World Cup dreams and the 24-year-old is likely to make his tournament debut replacing ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Van der Dussen says Proteas bases covered for World Cup as Bavuma returns

As the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India fast approaches, Proteas top order batter Rassie van der Dussen says the team has covered all its bases ...
Sport
1 day ago

Batsmen shine as Australia edge Pakistan in World Cup warm-up

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam scored a breezy 90 against Australia while Iftikhar Ahmed sparkled at the top of the order with an 83 but the 1992 world ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Proteas lose rain-affected final World Cup warm-up match against NZ

Rain continued to frustrate the Proteas before the 50-overs World Cup as they lost their last warm-up match to New Zealand by seven runs on the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas won’t be paralysed by a fear of failure at World Cup, says Rabada

Nearly a decade on from his starring role in South Africa’s victory at the under-19 World Cup, Kagiso Rabada is desperate to produce a similar result ...
Sport
3 days ago

India out to end decade of hurt at home World Cup

India's success off the field has not been matched by their performances on it at World Cups over the last decade but with a near-perfect build-up, ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Classy Australia look to find form at World Cup Cricket
  2. Sundowns coach Mokwena ‘sure sun will shine again’ for Chiefs boss Ntseki Soccer
  3. Bavuma must be wide-awake to pitfalls for Proteas at start of World Cup Cricket
  4. Rassie unfazed as Irish radio host mocks him for his ‘giant rugby brain’ Rugby
  5. Ireland laugh off idea of collusion to knock out Springboks Rugby

Latest Videos

Aftermath of alleged hit on businessman in G-wagon
Italy bus crash: At least 21 killed in accident near Venice