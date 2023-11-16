India master Kohli painted perfect picture to eclipse Tendulkar

India's Virat Kohli said he had painted the perfect picture after confirming his place as cricket's modern-day master batsman with a record 50th one-day international hundred in his team's World Cup semifinal win over New Zealand on Wednesday.

After equalling Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 49 ODI hundreds against South Africa on his 35th birthday this month, Kohli claimed the record at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium with a knock of 117.

Tendulkar made his 49th hundred in his 451st innings and his tally was widely considered to be one that would never be surpassed. Kohli, however, needed only 279 matches to eclipse his cricketing idol.

The 35-year-old ran hard to complete two runs off fast bowler Lockie Ferguson and reach three figures before leaping up and punched the air in delight.