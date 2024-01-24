Lubbe stars as Royals edge Super Kings to stretch lead on SA20 table

Wihan Lubbe rattled up a half-century as the Paarl Royals stretched their lead at the top of the SA20 table after beating the Joburg Super Kings by five wickets at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Chasing 169 to win, Lubbe anchored the innings with 57 in 48 balls as the Royals got over the line with five balls to spare.

Dane Vilas was even more effective, clubbing an unbeaten 42 off only 26 to help his side to a four-point lead at the summit of the log with 22 points from six games.

Durban’s Super Giants are second on 18 and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape third with 15 from five matches.

Fabian Allen played a late cameo, scoring a quick 17 including two sixes, one of which won the game.

The Super Kings will not have been happy with their effort in the field and the loss saw them remain fifth on the table with only six points.