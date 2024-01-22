Cricket

India’s Kohli to miss first two Tests against England

22 January 2024 - 14:04 By Reuters
Virat Kohli of India celebrates after scoring his century during day four of the fourth Test match in the series against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 12 2023 in Ahmedabad, India.
Virat Kohli of India celebrates after scoring his century during day four of the fourth Test match in the series against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium on March 12 2023 in Ahmedabad, India.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

India batter Virat Kohli has pulled out of the first two Tests against England citing personal reasons, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

Kohli, 35, has scored nearly 9,000 runs in 113 Test matches.

“Virat has spoken to captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors. Certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention,” the BCCI said.

“The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons.”

India host England in a five-match series starting on Thursday in Hyderabad.

The England squad arrived at the venue on Monday.

