Why Brazil should be SA nature lovers’ new go-to destination

“Did you see Avatar: The Way of Water? It’s kind of like that,” says our guide. When planning a family trip to Brazil, my visions had been more Amazon than James Cameron. But my angst at failing to book a jungle tour dissolves the moment I plunge into the Caribbean blue of the Sucuri River.

Perfectly visible in the crystalline water and so close I could grab them, golden dorados and tiny orange tetras glide and flash through purple-pink aquatic primrose and swaying meadows of swordplants.

We are in Bonito, Brazil’s “eco-tourism capital”. Its well-managed tourism industry strictly limits visitor numbers to its natural gems, meaning the only creatures mobbing you are of the non-human variety.

“It’s like a fairy tale,” my son Tau exclaims, rapt.

We have made our way to Jaguar’s Mouth Farm whose eponymous attraction — a 156m waterfall — is the impressive amuse-bouche of an ecological tasting menu that finds endless inspiration in the pristine waters and surreal rock formations resulting from Bonito’s limestone karst aquifer.

The current wonder, one of nine stops on a 4.5km forest amble, is a series of clear jade pools gently cascading through a mossy glen. It’s so Disney perfect that I wouldn’t be shocked if the catfish we just snorkelled with leapt from the pool and started singing.

Nearby, the Beyoncé of birds soars overhead, landing in a nook in the red cliffs of the “Macaw Sinkhole”.

Plunging 100m down to a sandy floor where a caiman of mysterious origins lazes by a pond, this gaping chasm may be the world’s best place to witness the heart-stopping spectacle of wild macaw flying free.