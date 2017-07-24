Former ‘African’ Springbok captain Welile James “Bomza” Nkohla passed away in Livingstone Hospital in Port Elizabeth on Sunday morning after a long battle with cancer‚ aged 71.

He also contributed to Phildon Kona’s try during the May 1969 Test after sending a well-placed tactical kick through which the speedy winger dotted down behind the goal line. In 1973‚ Oriental – by all accounts the second oldest African rugby club in Port Elizabeth – together with eight others broke away from the SA African Board to establish the Kwazakhele Rugby Union (KWARU)‚ that subsequently joined the non-racial SA Rugby Union. As a member of KWARU‚ he joined the SA Cup Competition where he led the team with distinction.

The wily Nkohla concluded his playing career in this competition that were once the pride of non-racial rugby and always regarded fellow SA Cup players and national opponents such as Salie Fredericks and Winston Petersen‚ both of Western Province‚ as amongst his greatest opponents.

“’Bomza’ was not only a legend in Eastern Cape rugby communities‚ but a legend of black rugby prior to the days of unity in our game‚ and until his passing this weekend‚” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

“Unfortunately he did not have the opportunity to display his vast talent on the international stage‚ because of the political situation in our country‚ but he is a former national captain and will be remembered as an uncompromising loose forward who had a huge love for South African rugby. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time of grief.”

In 2004 Nkohla together with fellow stalwarts Salie Fredericks‚ Cassiem Jabaar‚ Fagmie Solomons received the SA Rugby President’s Award for their contribution to rugby. In further recognition of his stature in South African rugby‚ Bomza Nkohla’s handprints (together with that of other living national captains) were cast in bronze and in 2014 installed at the Springbok Experience Rugby Museum at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town. Nkohlo‚ who was born on 22 February 1946‚ leaves behind his wife‚ Bella‚ six children‚ a twin sister Welekazi‚ and a brother Mzimkhulu.

Career Statistics: 18 May 1968 vs. SA Coloured Rugby Football Board XV 6 July 1968 vs. South African Rugby Football Federation XV 24 August 1968 vs. SA Rugby Union XV 31 May 1969 vs. South African Rugby Football Federation XV 30 August 1969 vs. SA Rugby Union XV 6 September 1969 vs. South African Rugby Football Federation XV 4 October 1969 vs. SA Rugby Union XV

