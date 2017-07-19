Rugby

Currie Cup battling for relevance in congested calendar

Currie Cup ticket winners posing during the 2016 Currie Cup Sponsorship Announcement at DirectAxis Head Office on August 04, 2016 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Super Rugby still has three weeks to run but the Currie Cup begins on Friday providing further evidence that the grand old lady of tournaments is becoming increasingly meaningless.

Revenue earned from the Currie Cup is simply not enough to sustain a deep pool of talented professional players.

The Kings have already lost several players to richer unions with flank Tyler Paul and Ross Geldenhuys‚ who both played in the Kings’ final Super Rugby match last week‚ turning out for the Sharks in Currie Cup this weekend.

For SA Rugby the trade off of negotiating for the Kings and Cheetahs to play in Pro 12 is a further watering down of the already diluted Currie Cup tournament.

On the up side‚ the Currie Cup could be in healthier state from 2018 though with Super Rugby cut back to 15 teams meaning a shorter competition.

Friday sees Free State take on the Sharks in their first Currie Cup match of the campaign while Griquas host the Blue Bulls on Saturday with the Pumas and Golden Lions clashing on Sunday.

