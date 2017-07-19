Currie Cup battling for relevance in congested calendar

Super Rugby still has three weeks to run but the Currie Cup begins on Friday providing further evidence that the grand old lady of tournaments is becoming increasingly meaningless.

Revenue earned from the Currie Cup is simply not enough to sustain a deep pool of talented professional players.

The Kings have already lost several players to richer unions with flank Tyler Paul and Ross Geldenhuys‚ who both played in the Kings’ final Super Rugby match last week‚ turning out for the Sharks in Currie Cup this weekend.