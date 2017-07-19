Rugby

Small believes Van Rensburg should start for the Lions against the Sharks

19 July 2017
Rohan janse van rensburg of the Lions (R) during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Cell C Sharks at Emirates Airline Park on April 01, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Rohan janse van rensburg of the Lions (R) during the Super Rugby match between Emirates Lions and Cell C Sharks at Emirates Airline Park on April 01, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

Former Springbok wing James Small believes Rohan Janse van Rensburg should get a starting berth for the Lions when they clash with the Sharks in their Super Rugby eliminator at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Having recovered from a lengthy knee injury sustained in April‚ Janse van Rensburg returned to Super Rugby action from the bench last weekend.

Harold Vorster‚ however‚ has worn the No12 jersey with some distinction in his absence.

It has left the Lions' coaches with a slight selection conundrum ahead of their team announcement on Thursday.

Sharks gearing for their most important match of the season

Sharks' tank engine prop Thomas du Toit says Saturday's Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Lions will be their most important match of the season.
Sport
8 hours ago

Small‚ who represented the Lions and the Sharks in the 1990s‚ said the former should get the nod.

“If he's fit‚ you can't not have Rohan Janse van Rensburg‚” said Small about the barrel chested inside centre who belatedly charged his way into the Bok team last year.

“In fact‚ the Lions have so many players who have put their hand up.”

Small holds the popular view that the Lions will have too much fire power for the Sharks.

“They have a back three in (Andries) Coetzee‚ (Ruan) Combrinck and (Courtnall) Skosan who are Springboks and are playing with confidence.

"It's all about the finishers and the Lions have better finishers.

Sharks coast to an easy win despite being down to 14 men in Craven Week

The highly fancied Eastern Province sides disappointed while Namibia and the Leopards put in big performances.
Sport
1 day ago

"They have so many of these guys who have the X-factor. I'm a big fan of the Sharks‚ but I don't know if the Sharks have enough to beat the Lions.

“The Sharks simply don't have enough on the front foot.

"Their processes and systems‚ particularly on defence are strong‚ but I'm not sure if they have the individuals‚” Small said.

He has a point when you juxtapose the Lions' try scoring potency with the Sharks' limitations in attack.

They have scored 38 tries compared to the Lions' 81.

Cane lauds Kolisi as Chiefs go on charm offensive

Chiefs co-captain Sam Cane was non-committal on whether the recent drawn All Blacks versus British & Irish Lions series would be a boost for ...
Sport
1 day ago

The teams' contrasting methods are laid bare in the fact that the Lions are the second highest try scorers‚ while the Sharks' Curwin Bosch has banged over the most penalties this season.

“I don't think the Lions will allow this game to be decided by penalties.

"The Lions won't be conservative.

"The Sharks have a big pack and they won't be able to match the Lions for mobility.”

