Former Springbok wing James Small believes Rohan Janse van Rensburg should get a starting berth for the Lions when they clash with the Sharks in their Super Rugby eliminator at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Having recovered from a lengthy knee injury sustained in April‚ Janse van Rensburg returned to Super Rugby action from the bench last weekend.

Harold Vorster‚ however‚ has worn the No12 jersey with some distinction in his absence.

It has left the Lions' coaches with a slight selection conundrum ahead of their team announcement on Thursday.