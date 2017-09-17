Former All Blacks coach John Mitchell believes that Allister Coetzee’s Springboks should display more confidence in their attacking ability.

Mitchell‚ who is responsible for the metamorphosis of the Bulls‚ believes that the Springboks are far too prescriptive when they have possession in their own territory.

Even before the Boks were handed a humiliating record 57-0 defeat by the All Blacks in Albany‚ Mitchell warned of their lack of conviction with ball in hand.

The drubbing only emboldened his views.

“It’s one pass or immediate kick.

"You need to chance your arm‚” said Mitchell of the Boks’ default setting in Albany.

“At 31-0 down and still come out exit kicking?” he frowned.

“You’ve got to play rugby.

"You’ve gotta build some pressure from anywhere on the field.

“They are too prescriptive on exit.

"It might get you to a semifinal but it won’t win you a championship.”

Indeed‚ the absence of an extra attacking gear proved their undoing when they tantalisingly lost in the semifinal of the last World Cup against the All Blacks.