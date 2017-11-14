Defeat talk was chilled - Bok coach

Heated questions threatened to break the autumn chill yesterday as the Springboks started their preparations for Saturday's Test against France.

Coach Allister Coetzee said the exchange he had with SA Rugby president Mark Alexander following the loss to Ireland was constructive.

"Let me put this meeting into context. It was a very productive meeting. Everyone is obviously disappointed after a game.

"We spoke about how we are going to turn it around. I don't know your source or where you get that from. Make sure with him. It is definitely not the case.

"[It was] definitely not heated. Guys, you know me. I don't mince my words and if it was heated I would have told you."

Alexander also denied he and the coach had an ill-tempered exchange.

"There is always pressure on the coach if he doesn't win," Alexander said.

"That's the nature of the beast. This has been a better season for me in that I can see the growth of the team."

Coetzee believes in the Boks' ability to bounce back.

"We have faced this before. It's about taking responsibility each and every one. It is not easy. We've got to put that behind us," the coach said.