It’s become a bit of a recurring theme‚ but Frans Steyn’s international future is again in doubt.

The kid wonder of Rugby World Cup 2007 turned enfant terrible was in Bok coach Allister Coetzee’s sights to play a role on the current European tour but as is often the case with the player‚ there were complications.

Coetzee did not go into detail‚ but did let drop that it had more to do with Steyn’s club Montpellier than the player himself.

"I had a chat with Frans last week‚" Coetzee said.

"We haven't resolved those issues with the club that will allow him to play."

With Jan Serfontein declaring himself unavailable for this tour to ensure his smooth transition into French rugby‚ ironically in the same midfield as Steyn in southwest France‚ Coetzee was keen on some experience in that channel.

His overtures didn’t get the desired result and the coach made it clear that it is symptomatic of the process involving foreign based players.