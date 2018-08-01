Shots fired! Lions coach De Bruin accuses referees of Crusaders bias

Lions coach Swys de Bruin has urged Australian referee Angus Gardner and his assistants to give his team a ‘fair deal’ in Saturday’s Super Rugby final against the Crusaders in Christchurch.

De Bruin‚ and he’s not the first coach to bemoan the point‚ will ask the officials to apply the letter of the law in the way they police the offside line.

The offside line is an imaginary line and the Crusaders often stand accused of treating it as such.

“I’ve got to have a good meeting with the refs before the game‚” said De Bruin.

“The offside line applies to both sides.

"They can’t be champions and because people think they are good they get away with certain stuff.

"I’ll make sure we’ll talk to the refs about that.

“There’s a lot of stuff they get away with‚ more than other teams get away with.

"Like the offside line. Like the hit on the left hand side of the scrum with the loosehead.

“We need a fair deal. I hope we’ll get it‚” said De Bruin.